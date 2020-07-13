Germany warns of ‘economic disaster’ if post-Brexit negotiations fail





"Without clear guidelines for trade in goods, Brexit will become an economic disaster for companies," said BDI Director General Joachim Lang. Britain's withdrawal from the EU without a trade agreement would be the "worst outcome for all sides."

Although Britain already left the EU at the end of January, it will still be part of the EU internal market and customs union until the end of this year. "Negotiators on both sides of the Channel must now urgently use the time to agree on a comprehensive free-trade agreement," Lang said.

During this transitional phase, the long-term relations between the EU and Britain will have to be renegotiated. A deadline to extend the transition period was missed by the British government at the end of June. -Xinhua























