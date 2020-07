BANKING EVENT

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Noakhali Zone Mahmudur Rahman inaugurating Dudmukha Bazar sub-branch under Boshurhat Branch at Dagonbhuiyan, Feni recently. Vice President and Head of Boshurhat Branch Mohammad Abdul Awal, Yakubpur Union Parishad Abul Forkan Bulbul, Businesspersons, Professionals and social elites were also present in the function. photo: Bank