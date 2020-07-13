Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:55 AM
Bank Asia holds its 21st AGM

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020
Business Desk

Bank Asia Chairman A. Rouf Chowdhury (2nd from right) presiding over the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in the city on Sunday. Vice Chairmen Mohd. Safwan Choudhury and Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali and Directors are also present in the AGM. photo: Bank

The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia Ltd was held virtually through digital platform due to Covid-19 pandemic. A. Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting on Sunday.
The AGM began at 11:00 am where all the participants including the bank's shareholders and Board of Directors joined with their unique credentials. The bank had communicated every detail of the virtual AGM with its shareholders earlier due to digital arrangement.




Bank has declared 10pc cash dividend for the year 2019 at the AGM. Vice Chairmen  Mohd. Safwan Choudhury and   Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee  Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee  Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee  M. A. Baqui Khalily, Directors  Enam Chowdhury,  Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Mohammad Matiur Rahman,  Md. Abul Quasem, President & Managing Director  Md. Arfan Ali, Company Secretary  S. M. Anisuzzman, other senior officials and a large number of shareholders were present in the AGM.
 Shareholders expressed their satisfaction to the overall performance of the Bank and approved the accounts for the year 2019.



