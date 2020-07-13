Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:54 AM
latest
Home Business

Israelis protest government's economic response to virus

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Israelis protest government's economic response to virus

Israelis protest government's economic response to virus

TEL AVIV, July 11: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv on Saturday, protesting what is widely seen as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
With economic stress deepening in recent weeks, many Israelis think the government has not done enough to compensate hundreds of thousands of workers who lost their jobs as a result of restrictions and shutdowns. Unemployment has surged over 20per cent, and Netanyahu has seen his popularity plummet.
The protest was organized by unemployed, self-employed, entrepreneurs and business owners who gathered in central Tel Aviv's Rabin Square. Participants wore masks, but did not appear to be following social distancing rules. One man held a photo of Netanyahu with the words "The No. 1 Corrupt Person."
"We are not working already nearly five months and unfortunately most of us have not received any compensation from the Israeli government and this is really a tragedy," said Daniel Tieder, a protester.
"In every country all over the world people have received compensation and support from their government. Unfortunately, here in Israel, nothing yet."
On Thursday, Netanyahu announced an economic "safety net" promising quick relief to the self-employed and stipends over the coming year for struggling workers and business owners. The government is expected to approve the plan on Sunday.
But the large turnout at Rabin Square was a sign of widespread discontent with the government's policies.
Despite successfully keeping the outbreak under control in the spring, Israel's new government, which took office in May, has been accused by some of reopening the economy too quickly. That has caused a new spike in infections that is expected to put more people out of work as a result of renewed closures.
Authorities now report record levels of more than 1,000 new cases a day, higher than any peak in the spring. The death toll is nearing 340.
After three inconclusive elections in under a year, Netanyahu and his main rival, retired military chief Benny Gantz, agreed in May to form an "emergency" government with a mandate to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
In a statement, Gantz, who serves as defense minister and "alternate" prime minister, acknowledged the pandemic has brought "the largest health, economic and social crisis" in Israel's history. "We understand the public outcry and we will do everything we can to be responsive to it," he said.
In the face of an angry electorate, Netanyahu's support has tumbled. A recent Midgam Research & Consulting poll on Channel 12 TV found just 46per cent of respondents approved of Netanyahu's job performance, down from 74per cent in May.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US town grows money from trees during pandemic downturn
Etihad to fly to six Indian cities from July 12-26
American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing Max orders
Economy going back to normal, uncertainties remain: RBI governor
Germany warns of ‘economic disaster’ if post-Brexit negotiations fail
IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns Covid-19 clouds outlook
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia holds its 21st AGM


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft