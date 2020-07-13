Philippines' total external trade shrinks over 38pc in May 2020





The PSA said this is lower than the steep 59.5 per cent decline in April but faster than its rate of decrease of 0.1 per cent in May 2019. Of the total external trade, the PSA said 59.5 per cent were imported goods and the rest were exported goods.

The PSA said the trade deficit also dropped at a slower rate in May 2020.

The country recorded a trade deficit of 1.87 billion US dollars in May, with an annual decline of 48.9 per cent, the PSA added.

In April 2020, the trade deficit fell at a faster rate of 88.2 per cent while in May 2019, it was slower at 6.0 per cent.

PSA data showed that the country's total export sales in May 2020 amounted to 3.99 billion US dollars, a decrease of 35.6 per cent from the 6.20 billion US dollars total export generated in May 2019.

According to the PSA, May was the third consecutive month that total exports was declining.

Exports to Japan comprised the highest value amounting to 731.89 million US dollars during the month.

PSA data showed that total imported goods in May 2020 amounted to 5.85 billion US dollars, down at an annual rate of 40.6 per cent.

"This was the second highest annual drop since decreases were observed beginning May 2019," the PSA said.

The PSA said China was the country's biggest supplier of imported goods in May 2020.

-Xinhua















MANILA, July 10: The Philippines' total external trade in goods in May amounted to 9.84 billion US dollars, an annual decline of 38.7 per cent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.The PSA said this is lower than the steep 59.5 per cent decline in April but faster than its rate of decrease of 0.1 per cent in May 2019. Of the total external trade, the PSA said 59.5 per cent were imported goods and the rest were exported goods.The PSA said the trade deficit also dropped at a slower rate in May 2020.The country recorded a trade deficit of 1.87 billion US dollars in May, with an annual decline of 48.9 per cent, the PSA added.In April 2020, the trade deficit fell at a faster rate of 88.2 per cent while in May 2019, it was slower at 6.0 per cent.PSA data showed that the country's total export sales in May 2020 amounted to 3.99 billion US dollars, a decrease of 35.6 per cent from the 6.20 billion US dollars total export generated in May 2019.According to the PSA, May was the third consecutive month that total exports was declining.Exports to Japan comprised the highest value amounting to 731.89 million US dollars during the month.PSA data showed that total imported goods in May 2020 amounted to 5.85 billion US dollars, down at an annual rate of 40.6 per cent."This was the second highest annual drop since decreases were observed beginning May 2019," the PSA said.The PSA said China was the country's biggest supplier of imported goods in May 2020.-Xinhua