Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
H&M Foundation provides $1.3m to support Bangladesh female RMG workers

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

H&M Foundation, a non-profit platform of the Swedish fashion giant H&M Group, is initiating a long-term project to support Bangladesh's female apparel workers starting with meeting their urgent needs connected to COVID-19 pandemic.
As a first step, $1.3 million (12 million Swedish Krona) has been donated to WaterAid, CARE and Save the Children to provide around 76,000 young women, their families and community members in around Dhaka with emergency relief, also reaching 1 million people with messages on COVID-19 and hygiene practices, the foundation said in a statement.
"We will directly support women and their families with for example cash assistance for food, medication and other necessities, provide COVID-19 awareness raising and testing, hygiene materials and hand-washing facilities. We hope to see more donors show their support in different ways", says Carola Tembe, programme manager of H&M Foundation.
"Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, which is a huge challenge when trying to contain the impact of a pandemic. H&M thinks the capacity of the health system is being put to the test and requires considerable external support," the statement said.
"Together with the H&M Foundation we will address the immediate needs of improved hygiene need in the fight against COVID-19, while building towards long term sustainable improvements in water, sanitation and hygiene services. An integrated approach that is fundamental for building sustainable, inclusive and resilient societies", said Cecilia Chatterjee-Martinsen, CEO of WaterAid Sweden.
The initiative includes Save the Children whose efforts will target children of women garments workers affected by COVID-19 securing their child protection and education rights.
In addition to the health impacts of the pandemic, the subsequent lockdown has had devastating economic impact. The emergency relief efforts are carried out from May to December 2020 with the aim of having positive effects well after that.
    -bdnews24.com


