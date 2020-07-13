Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
Stocks showed up on large-cap vibe

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020
Business Correspondent

Stocks showed up on Sunday after weak opening when all the indices at Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges gradually get higher on higher activities of large-cap securities.
The rising sectors were textile, IT, fuel and power and engineering. A total of 101 securities moved up due to higher activities.
The broader DSEX of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) finished the day with 37.86 points up at 4,099.42. The Shariah DSES and blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 15.91 points up at 954.87 and with 14.34 points up at 1,383.71.
Out of the 350 issues traded at the DSE, 122 gained against 59 losing issues.
The trade value at the DSE decreased to Taka 346.97 crore from the previous session's Taka 347.47 crore. But the trade volume also rose to 10.67 crore from 10.05 crore shares of Thursday's trading.
The five major gaining companies were MLDYEING, GQ Ball Pen, ITC, MJLBD and BDAUTOCA. The five major losing companies were Pubali Bank, Tallu Spinning, Dacca Dyeing, Apolo Ispat and CAN Tex.
The top five turnover leaders were Beximco Pharma, BSCCL, Square Pharma, Beacon Pharma and MLDYEING.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed the day up, with its major CASPI index ending 63.92 points higher at 11,600.87.
At the CSE, 208 issues were traded. Of those, 69 issues closed higher while 35 issues lower.


