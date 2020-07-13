

Cox’s Bazar Chamber demands quick recovery of tourism industry

It has also laid out a seven-point demand for that include help for other businesses industries and said banks must increase their cooperation to implement the package so that all stakeholders including small and medium enterprises can take advantage of the package.

In a virtual meeting of the chamber body, the business leaders made the demands and called for quick action plan and implementation of the government incentive package for recovery of the businesses now closer to the brink.

Abu Murshed Chowdhury President of the chamber said banks must increase their cooperative role for effective implementation of the incentive packages so that local small entrepreneurs can take advantage of the financial support.

He submitted a 7-point demand which include announcement of special incentive package for tourism sector in Cox's Bazar to overcome the impacts of corona pandemic, opening of a 'help desk' in all bank branches at Cox's Bazar to provide necessary information on incentives packages.

It also include establishing a 'salt development board' to protect salt farmers, lifting lock-down officially, withhold VAT and Utility bill for a substantial period and establishment of chilling centre for dairy farmers.

They have also demanded initiative to explore international market for the shrimp cultivator.

CCCI leaders, and especially representatives of Hotel Owners 'Association, District Restaurant Owners' Association, Dry Fish Producers' Association, Salt Farmers, Small and Medium Entrepreneur's Foundation.

Representatives of other business organizations also took part in this virtual meeting.

Among others Helal Uddin MP of Kutubdia Moheskhali area and Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Md. Kamal Hossain joined the virtual meeting.

















