Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
BSTI field level staffs must maintain professional integrity

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Industry Secretary KM Ali Azam asked field level officials and employees of  Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to carry out their duties with professionalism, honesty, efficiency, dedication and sincerity to ensure delivery of quality food and services to consumer.
Mentioning BSTI is the only standard determining body at national level, he said  that the development and growth of quality industrialization depends on professionalism, transparency and efficiency of this institution.
The Industries Secretary gave the instruction at a meeting of BSTI officials working in Barishal Division held at Barishal Circuit House, said a press release.
During the meeting, BSTI Barisal Divisional Deputy Director Engineer Md Shafiullah Khan briefed the Industries Secretary about the overall activities of BSTI in Barishal Division.
Assistant Director (CM) Engineer Md Zahidur Rahman highlighted the challenges and institutional limitations in the implementation of BSTI's ongoing program in Barishal Division.
KM Ali Azam said the outbreak of coronavirus has changed the pace of globalization. "New technologies and ideas were to be added now to industrial production, industrial management, quality control and supply chain. Surviving this competition has emerged as a new challenge for Bangladesh's industrial sector," he added.
In order to deal with this, he said, the country needs to intensify its efforts to produce quality industrial products, modernize the marketing system and diversify products as per the demand.    -BSS


BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia holds its 21st AGM


