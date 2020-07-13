Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
latest
Home Business

Industries Ministry rated top in e-file management

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

The Industries ministry has secured the top position in the list of 'e-nothi' (e-file) management among 15 medium category ministries.
It has occupied this position in June, 2020 and the ministry has thus secured the first place in e-filing for 5 (five) times, including 4 (four) times in a row, from January to June, 2020, said a press release today.
The Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology published an evaluation report on the use of e-nothi in different government offices by evaluating the information up to June this year.
Besides, out of 185 small government departments or agencies in e-file management, the Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers under the Ministry of Industries is in the second place in June 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US town grows money from trees during pandemic downturn
Etihad to fly to six Indian cities from July 12-26
American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing Max orders
Economy going back to normal, uncertainties remain: RBI governor
Germany warns of ‘economic disaster’ if post-Brexit negotiations fail
IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns Covid-19 clouds outlook
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia holds its 21st AGM


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft