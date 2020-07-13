|
Industries Ministry rated top in e-file management
|
The Industries ministry has secured the top position in the list of 'e-nothi' (e-file) management among 15 medium category ministries.
It has occupied this position in June, 2020 and the ministry has thus secured the first place in e-filing for 5 (five) times, including 4 (four) times in a row, from January to June, 2020, said a press release today.
The Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology published an evaluation report on the use of e-nothi in different government offices by evaluating the information up to June this year.
Besides, out of 185 small government departments or agencies in e-file management, the Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers under the Ministry of Industries is in the second place in June 2020.