DScE webinar suggests legal framework for digital marketing





They underscored such need in a new situation when the concept of marketing and business chain is undergoing tremendous change while it has also created new opportunities for massive expansion of digital marketing.

They said in the future, digital marketing can occupy a big place in the country and so, its management needs to be improved and disciplined now in the interests of both buyers and sellers.

Speakers held the views in the seminar on 'Digital Marketing under Pandemic situation: Present and aftermath', organized by Entrepreneurial Economists Club of the DScE, said a press release.

DScE Chairman Professor Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad joined the seminar as the chief guest.

BSS adds: During the day-long conference, three thematic working sessions were held chaired by the coordinator of the Department of Entrepreneurial Economics of DScE, Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman said digital marketing should be utilized in the agriculture sector for maintaining stocks and ensure fair pricing.

Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali highlighted the possibilities of digital marketing as well as some of its challenges.

Referring to the recent scams by some well-known marketing companies, he said, "Some people want to run casino-like activities in the process."

He urged to bring the entire management within the legal framework to protect interest of stakeholders at all level.

Former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Sabur Khan, Former MD of Pubali Bank Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Former MD of Mutual Trust Bank Anis A Khan took part in the discussion.

Vice Chancellor of Exim Bank Agricultural University ABM Rashidul Hasan, Director of the KGS Center of Bangalore, India Kripa Shankar Gupta and Bhutanese teacher Madhab Verma, were among others spoke in the conference.

















