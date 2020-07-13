Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:53 AM
IPDC announces collateral-free loans for outsourcing firms

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

IPDC Finance, non-banking financial institute, on Sunday announced collateral-free loans for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies in Bangladesh.
Under the specialized scheme, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in BPO sector will avail term loan, lease finance and women entrepreneur loan with 'a discounted' processing fee and lower interest rate.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced launching of the 'special financial package' for Bangladesh Association for Call Center and Outsourcing (BACCO) over a Zoom meeting on Sunday.
IPDC Chief Executive Mominul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams, BACCO President Wahidur Rahman Sharif, Vice President Tanvir Ibrahim  and General Secretary Towhid Hossain were connected over the session.

The partnership will enable easy access to finance for small businesses. The companies can apply for financial assistance from home or office as IPDC has assigned dedicated relationship managers for BACCO members.

IPDC Managing Director Mominul Islam said the company is fully aware of the potential of BPO industry of Bangladesh.
BACCO President Wahidur Rahman Sharif said the trade body has always been working to upturn the opportunities for member organizations and will continue to work for the development of the BPO industry by taking certain initiatives in the future.

Under this arrangement, the members of BACCO can avail a wide range of deposit products, including FDR, DPS, and all types of deposit schemes at higher interest rate than IPDC's card rate at any point in time. This allows BACCO members to receive much higher returns on their investments during these challenging times when it is essential to start saving for the future.


