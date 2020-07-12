DNCC launches Digital Haat



Work is underway at Meghdubi Agro, a cattle farm in Dhaka's Bosila, to post online ads for sale as many of the customers are expected to buy sacrificial animals online due to the corona pandemic for the Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam and DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam launched the temporary digital cattle market platform in an online press conference.

The activities of this digital haat will be conducted in collaboration with a2i and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB). About 50 to 60 organisations of the association will sell, supply and slaughter animals on online purchase.









DNCC and E-CAB will implement DNCC Digital Haat in collaboration with ICT Division, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock,

Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives and Divisional Commissioner's Office.

The market will be run by DNCC in collaboration with Access to Information (a2i) and E-CAB.

