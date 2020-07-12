Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

DNCC launches Digital Haat

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

Work is underway at Meghdubi Agro, a cattle farm in Dhaka's Bosila, to post online ads for sale as many of the customers are expected to buy sacrificial animals online due to the corona pandemic for the Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Work is underway at Meghdubi Agro, a cattle farm in Dhaka's Bosila, to post online ads for sale as many of the customers are expected to buy sacrificial animals online due to the corona pandemic for the Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Saturday has launched a virtual cattle market 'DNCC Digital Haat.'  
Local Government Minister Tajul Islam and DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam launched the temporary digital cattle market platform in an online press conference.   
The activities of this digital haat will be conducted in collaboration with a2i and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB). About 50 to 60 organisations of the association will sell, supply and slaughter animals on online purchase.




DNCC and E-CAB will implement DNCC Digital Haat in collaboration with ICT Division, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock,
    Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives and Divisional Commissioner's Office.
The market will be run by DNCC in collaboration with Access to Information (a2i) and E-CAB.
DNCC and E-Cab have taken the initiative to deliver the meat to the home by completing all the sacrificial process for the buyers of the sacrificial animal from the digital platform. However, in order to receive the services, the animal owners have to pay a certain amount of fee.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC launches Digital Haat
C-19 panel for ban on Eid cattle market in four cities
Kuwaiti Gen held for MP Shahid link
How money propelled Shahid, wife to JS
Has Shahed sneaked out of country?
coronavirus update bangladesh
How T cells fight C-19
Patients shun hospitals  


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft