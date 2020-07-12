Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 panel for ban on Eid cattle market in four cities

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 has recommended not allowing markets of sacrificial cattle in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and Gazipur cities during Eid-ul-Azha this year to prevent infection.
It has also recommended a suspension of travel from the four areas to other parts of Bangladesh during the Eid holidays to contain the outbreak. The four districts top on the list are those with most coronavirus cases in the country.
The committee in a statement after its 14th meeting to review the situation ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha expressed concerns over protection of life in the capital and other parts of the country through continuous surge in
    infections.
It recommended putting strict restrictions on movements in the capital and areas surrounding the city.
The recommendations said the authorities may arrange a digital system for the residents of Dhaka and the three other cities to buy cattle for sacrifice during the Eid festival.
The government may also allow cattle markets in other parts of the country but must ensure that the traders and customers follow health protocols, including wearing masks, to reduce the risk of infection.
In urban areas, the markets should be outside the main city and under open sky to ensure physical distancing and one-way entry and exit systems. The elderly and sick people are advised not to visit the markets.
The authorities may designate places on the outskirts of the cities for cattle slaughtering. The government should encourage animal sacrifice and collection of meat through online orders, the committee said.




The two city corporations in Dhaka, however, had finalised 24 places to set up Eid cattle markets despite concerns over larger outbreaks. Dhaka North later dropped Tejgaon, Aftabnagar and Bhashantek from the list, but an Aftabnagar cattle market was kept on the Dhaka South list.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC launches Digital Haat
C-19 panel for ban on Eid cattle market in four cities
Kuwaiti Gen held for MP Shahid link
How money propelled Shahid, wife to JS
Has Shahed sneaked out of country?
coronavirus update bangladesh
How T cells fight C-19
Patients shun hospitals  


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft