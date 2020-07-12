Video
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
Kuwaiti Gen held for MP Shahid link

Kuwaiti authorities have detained Major General Mazen Sheikh Mazem Al Jarrah, assistant under-secretary of the interior ministry, over a scandal involving Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam.
Al Jarrah was being charged with accepting bribes from Shahid in exchange for fast-tracking transactions for the MP's businesses, Gulf News reported on Saturday, citing Al Qabas newspaper.
The public prosecution issued a warrant for the army officer last Thursday
    after the government suspended him on allegations of receiving bribes from and making a dubious financial transaction with Shahid, arrested on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
The prosecution's investigation discovered that Al Jarrah endorsed several transactions when he was the assistant undersecretary for citizenship, passports and residence affairs.
Shahid named Jarrah during questioning, which was ongoing at Kuwait's central prison over a month after his arrest on Jun 8 as the investigators were trying to ensure that all parties involved are held accountable.
    -bdnews24.com


