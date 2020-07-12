Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Has Shahed sneaked out of country?

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Mamunur Rashid

Has Shahed sneaked out of country?

Has Shahed sneaked out of country?

Rumours abound surrounding the whereabouts of Md Shahed, Chairman of Regent Hospital and accused of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. It is widely speculated that he has escaped to India or Myanmar.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan while
    speaking to the media on Friday said, "Members of the law enforcement agencies will find him, but he himself should surrender. RAB and the police are looking for him. Hopefully, we will find him out soon."
Meanwhile, the law enforcers could not confirm whether these rumours were true or not.
A senior officer of the intelligence agency, preferring anonymity, told the Daily Observer that nothing was impossible for Shahed. The question has arisen, has he been allowed to get away as Shahed made his fortune by lobbying with some top politicians in power and high level government officials.
The issuing of fake Covid-19 test certificates damaged the image of the migrant workers internationally. Bangladeshi depended on a huge amount of remittances from its migrant workforce.
Around the world the pandemic is in its most acute phase. The fake coronavirus certificate scandal has unfolding at a time when Bangladesh migrant workers have lost their jobs for the pandemic.
The scandal came to light after a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raid on Regent Hospital in Dhaka on Monday.  In a similar case on June 24, police arrested five staff members - including the chief executive - of JKG, a private health care company that received government accreditation to collect Covid-19 samples from patients in Dhaka and Narayanganj.
Italy suspended all flights from Bangladesh as "significant number" of passengers tested positive to the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on July 7.
On Wednesday, Italy sent back 165 Bangladeshis who arrived in the country on two Qatar Airways flights without allowing them to disembark from the aircraft.
It is believed that those producing fake coronavirus certificates catered especially to Bangladeshis who needed Covid-19 clearance to travel abroad.
In another development, law enforcers have seized his passport from his home in a raid on Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC launches Digital Haat
C-19 panel for ban on Eid cattle market in four cities
Kuwaiti Gen held for MP Shahid link
How money propelled Shahid, wife to JS
Has Shahed sneaked out of country?
coronavirus update bangladesh
How T cells fight C-19
Patients shun hospitals  


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft