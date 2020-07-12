

Has Shahed sneaked out of country?

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan while

speaking to the media on Friday said, "Members of the law enforcement agencies will find him, but he himself should surrender. RAB and the police are looking for him. Hopefully, we will find him out soon."

Meanwhile, the law enforcers could not confirm whether these rumours were true or not.

A senior officer of the intelligence agency, preferring anonymity, told the Daily Observer that nothing was impossible for Shahed. The question has arisen, has he been allowed to get away as Shahed made his fortune by lobbying with some top politicians in power and high level government officials.

The issuing of fake Covid-19 test certificates damaged the image of the migrant workers internationally. Bangladeshi depended on a huge amount of remittances from its migrant workforce.

Around the world the pandemic is in its most acute phase. The fake coronavirus certificate scandal has unfolding at a time when Bangladesh migrant workers have lost their jobs for the pandemic.

The scandal came to light after a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raid on Regent Hospital in Dhaka on Monday. In a similar case on June 24, police arrested five staff members - including the chief executive - of JKG, a private health care company that received government accreditation to collect Covid-19 samples from patients in Dhaka and Narayanganj.

Italy suspended all flights from Bangladesh as "significant number" of passengers tested positive to the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on July 7.

On Wednesday, Italy sent back 165 Bangladeshis who arrived in the country on two Qatar Airways flights without allowing them to disembark from the aircraft.

It is believed that those producing fake coronavirus certificates catered especially to Bangladeshis who needed Covid-19 clearance to travel abroad.

In another development, law enforcers have seized his passport from his home in a raid on Saturday.

















