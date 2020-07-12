Bangladesh telecom services questioned





London headquarters Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) projected that 'only six per cent' of the total mobile phone subscribers would enjoy internet connectivity in fifth generation in next five years in Bangladesh.

In February 2018, the nation joined the 4G period but just 10 percent of mobile network users accepted the network up to 2019.

On the other hand, two neighboring countries - India and Pakistan - will have seven percent and six percent users of 5G out of their total subscribers respectively during the same year.

However, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has already confirmed plans for the country to introduce 5G in 2021 and make it available in all districts by 2023.

But the GSMA says the country is yet to grow its 4G network properly. Here the 2G technology is the mobile communications standard allowing mostly voice calls, SMS and limited data transmission while 4G is more data driven.

By 2025 Bangladesh will be a data driven market where 4G service will dominate with a 46 percent share, reads the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA) report 'The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2020'.

In nearly all of the parameters, Bangladesh is in a position below the average level of the Asia Pacific countries and the situation will last long after five years, the data from the study shows.

Some of the senior executives of various mobile operators said high tax and regulatory problems were the key obstacles that put Bangladesh behind.

"Our regulatory situation is the worst possible in the world and at the same time the government is rising taxes on telecommunications services every year, which stopped new adoptions," said a senior executive of a leading Bangladesh mobile carrier asking for anonymity.

According to the GSMA, at the end of 2019 about 54 per cent of people in Bangladesh were using mobile phones, of which 25 percent had internet access.

They estimated that unique user numbers will reach 59 percent by 2025 and of it 38 per cent will be internet users. Bangladesh will get 25 million new internet users in these five years, they said.

Only 6 per cent of Bangladesh's internet users will use 5G in 2025, while 4G will dominate the market with 46 percent of the total mobile users. 3G users will be 30 percent by the time and 18 per cent will only be wired to 2G.

In addition to Bangladesh, Pakistan is the other country where the market is still dominated by 2G. Bangladesh is much worse even than Pakistan when it comes to smart phone use.

Currently smart phone penetration in Bangladesh is only 40 percent and it will reach 69 percent after five years, reads the report. In Pakistan smart phone penetration is 46 percent and it will grow up to 85 percent by 2025.

Mobile penetration in Bangladesh has already crossed 100 percent which is higher than India (78 percent) and Pakistan (76 percent) and will be also be ahead of them by 2025.

But at this point other mentioned countries such as Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea are clearly ahead. Many of those countries are ever exceeding 150 percent.

The last five countries listed have developed a new network - the APAC 5 G Forum - that will lead in 5 G services in this area, and the report reported that in 2025 there will be no 2G service in those countries, while 3 G will only exist among about 1percent of mobile users.

Of that, the Australian and South Korean markets will dominate with 5G and the remaining three would capture a significant share.















