Move on to attract foreign investments





As part of the initiatives, the authorities have been promulgating policies for easing the provisions of investment opportunities, withdrawal of dividends from such investments, simplifying accounts opening method and ensuring other issues, so that foreign investors can be attracted to Bangladesh, according to the sources of the Finance Ministry.

If the government plan to attract foreign investments work, Bangladesh can become a new hub of foreign investments among the Asian countries within a year or two. It would create huge fresh employments in the country and help the government overcome probable economic recession in the country due to Covid-19 transmission impact.

According to sources, many influential countries

and organizations have started withdrawing or planning to withdraw their investments from China in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. In this situation, many countries have started changing their investment policies to take the opportunity to boost its foreign investment through attracting investors.

Sources said Bangladesh has taken initiatives to harness the emerging investment potentials. The first step is to make it easier for investors to repatriate their dividends. The process of foreign currency account is being simplified.

Expatriate Bangladeshis will also be given various benefits to increase investment. The Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry has already sent an urgent letter to Bangladesh Bank in this regard.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank has made foreign investment policy easier. From now on, foreign companies will be able to open foreign currency (FC) accounts without having to send out dividends. This money kept as FC can be invested in Bangladesh again. Bangladesh Bank introduced this relaxation as part of various initiatives to attract foreign investments. A directive in this regard was issued yesterday and sent to the chief executives of the banks.

To attract different foreign companies that are shifting their investments from China to other countries, the government will have to give special benefits outside the conventional ones to attract them to Bangladesh. Countries that have the potential to make such investments should be given equal or more benefits if possible. In addition to tax and duty exemptions, it is necessary to make arrangements for easy business. There should also be an opportunity to easily withdraw investments.

Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, formar adviser of the caretaker government, said in order to increase investments in any country, it is necessary to have socio-economic and political stability as well as improved infrastructure and communication system.

Although there is a kind of political stability in Bangladesh, it is lagging behind in other respects. There is no easy way to get the land needed for industry. On the other hand, to get government approval, entrepreneurs have to suffer a lot. Due to these reasons, Bangladesh is far behind in the World Bank's easy business index, he added.

Finance Ministry sources said that to attract foreign investments moving out of China, a committee formed by the Prime Minister's Office has given its nod to several proposals, including reducing the existing VAT rate from 15 per cent to 12 per cent.

The committee has recommended increasing the 100 per cent tax holiday facility for industrial establishments that are in operation and also under construction in the economic zone from the current three years to four years.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said urgent steps should be taken so that Bangladesh can get the investment removed from China. Otherwise the train may be 'missed'.

He said it remains to be seen what benefits the competing countries are offering to such investors. In no way can investment be expected with less than this benefit. If you can give more, you have to try.

Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank said that the nature of the economy is changing drastically after this crisis of coronavirus. At this time, the government is hoping to get large investments from different countries of the world, especially from China.

"In such a context, various policies are being simplified including taking dividends from foreign investors. Under the current rules, they can take the entire dividend of a foreign investor without any kind of approval. Earlier there were various restrictions in this case. However, within 30 days of remittance, the required documents must be notified to Bangladesh Bank, he added.

Bangladesh Investment Board Athority (BIDA) Chairman Sirajul Islam said, "We are working on the matter to encourage the foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh."

Expert support can also be taken for this, which means we are thinking of hiring an international standard organization that does these things, he added. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, formar chairman of the National Board of revenue (NBR), said if Japan withdraws its investment from China, Bangladesh could be its destination along with other countries. Japan is very interested in investing in Bangladesh.









"We have to take quick steps for this. We have to do everything with a suitable package for them, he added.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) has decreased 6.41 per cent and net investment has decreased 7.35 per cent in the first eight months in the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The FDI came to US$ 330 crore in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year. Of this, net foreign investment is $161.40 crore.

