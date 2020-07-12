Flood situation worsens in Sylhet, Sunamganj





A family carrying their belongings to higher ground as their home was inundated by flood water at Louhajang in Munshiganj on Saturday after Padma waters began flowing above danger level since Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the Water Development Board (WDB) in Sunamganj and Sylhet, Surma was overflowing by 54 centimetres at Sunamganj town, 166 centimetres at Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj and 77 centimetres above danger levels in Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, Jadukata river is overflowing 134 centimetres above danger level at Shaktiarkhola of Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj while the Sari river is overflowing by 21 centimetres at Sarighat point of Jaintiapur upazila in Sylhet, said WDB officials.

Hundreds of chars and low-lying areas along the Teesta and Dharla Rivers have been inundated as Teesta waters began flowing above danger level since Friday, leaving around 70,000 people of 17 unions of Lalmonirhat district marooned.

"Around 70,000 people of 17 unions of Lalmonirhat district are caught in water as Teesta river has been crossing the danger level since Friday," said Abdul Quader, sub-divisional engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board (WDB).

The water of the river Teesta is flowing at 24 cm above the danger level at Dowani point of Teesta Barrage in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat since from 6:00am on Saturday, he said.

The Teesta water level continues to rise due to incessant rains and water from upstream India, said the WDB official.

All gates of Teesta Barrage have been opened due to the pressure of upstream water, he said.

On the other hand, the water of Dharla River is flowing touching the danger level due to rain and upstream water at Shimulbari point of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila Saturday morning. -Agencies















