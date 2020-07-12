Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:11 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Prof Emeritus ABM Hossain passes away

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Prof Emeritus ABM Hossain passes away

Prof Emeritus ABM Hossain passes away

Former teacher of the Department of History and Culture of Islam at Rajshahi University, Prof Emeritus  A B M Hossain passed away on Saturday. He was 90.
 "Prof Hossain breathed his last at 2:30 pm at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital," said family sources.
He left behind many admirers, including children, grandchildren to mourn his death.
Prof Hossain was laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard after Janaza at Kalabagan Dolphin Lane Jame Mosque in the capital after Asr prayers.    -UNB



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Prof Emeritus ABM Hossain passes away
Harassment of jounos, migrant workers in Malaysia condemned
Rape accused killed 'gunfight'
Graft charges brought against principal
Bogura RDA DG dies of Covid-19
Public interest litigation on rise amid Covid-19 pandemic
Sahara Khatun laid to rest
Don't run reports that affect BD-Italy ties


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by â€˜Indian Khasiasâ€™ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govtâ€™s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  à¥¤  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft