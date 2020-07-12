Harassment of jounos, migrant workers in Malaysia condemned





The Malaysian government harassed journalists and migrant workers following broadcast of an investigative documentary aired by Al Jazeera.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) on Saturday urged the authorities concerned to investigate the mistreatment of migrants and sought protection of journalist Raihan Kabir in Malaysia.

The CSOs working on migration and development also urged the Malaysian government not to harass journalists and expatriates.

They demanded investigation and actions against those who had been treating the migrants unjustly.

The CSOs are Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), WARBE Development Foundation, BRAC, Manusher Janno Foundation (MJF), Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP), Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendro (BNSK), IID Migration Policy Unit, Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), Bangladeshi Ovhibashi Mohila Sramik Association (BOMSA), BASUG, INAFI Bangladesh, Karmojibi Nari, Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha (BNPS), Devcom, IMA, Awaj Foundation, Rights Jessore, BILS, Bastob, Film for Peace Foundation and Migration News.

In a joint statement, they urged Bangladesh High Commission to Malaysia and ministries of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment in Dhaka and international organizations to take necessary actions in this regard.

The statement reads that the Malaysian government is harassing journalists Raihan Kabir and migrant workers following broadcast of an investigative documentary by Al Jazeera about the mistreatment of migrant workers in Malaysia.















