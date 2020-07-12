Video
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
Harassment of jounos, migrant workers in Malaysia condemned

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020
Staff Correspondent

As many as 21 civil society organizations on Saturday condemned the harassment of journalists and migrant workers in Malaysia.
The Malaysian government harassed journalists and migrant workers following broadcast of an investigative documentary aired by Al Jazeera.
The civil society organisations (CSOs) on Saturday urged the authorities concerned to investigate the mistreatment of migrants and sought protection of journalist Raihan Kabir in Malaysia.
The CSOs working on migration and development also urged the Malaysian government not to harass journalists and expatriates.
They demanded investigation and actions against those who had been treating the migrants unjustly.
The CSOs are Refugee  and  Migratory  Movements  Research  Unit (RMMRU),  WARBE  Development  Foundation,  BRAC,  Manusher  Janno   Foundation  (MJF), Ovibashi Karmi  Unnayan  Program  (OKUP),  Bangladesh  Nari  Sramik  Kendro  (BNSK),  IID Migration  Policy  Unit,  Human  Rights  Support  Society  (HRSS),  Bangladeshi  Ovhibashi  Mohila Sramik  Association  (BOMSA),  BASUG,  INAFI  Bangladesh,  Karmojibi  Nari,  Bangladesh  Nari Progati Sangha (BNPS), Devcom, IMA, Awaj Foundation, Rights Jessore, BILS, Bastob, Film for Peace Foundation and Migration News.
In a joint statement, they urged Bangladesh High Commission to Malaysia and ministries of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment in Dhaka and international organizations to take necessary actions in this regard.
The statement reads that the Malaysian government is harassing journalists Raihan Kabir and migrant workers following broadcast of an investigative documentary by Al Jazeera about the mistreatment of migrant workers in Malaysia.


