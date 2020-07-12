Rape accused killed 'gunfight'





The deceased was identified as Akram Hossain, 25, of Uttar Manikpur village under Arjuntala Union in the upazila.

Akram and his cohorts picked up a 19-year-old victim from in front of her home at Uttar Manikpur village on June 6, said Abdul Baten Mridha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Senbagh Police Station.

They took the girl to a nearby graveyard and raped her. The victim's mother filed a rape case with the police station on June 11 accusing 10 people, the OC said, adding that Akram was the prime accused in the case.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided North Manikpur village at around 2:00am where Akram and his cohorts were staying.

Sensing the presence of the policemen, Akram and his accomplices opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.

Akram sutained bullet injuries while her cohorts managed to flee. Police took Akram to Noakhali General Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

















