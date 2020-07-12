Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:10 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Bogura RDA DG dies of Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Aminul Islam

Aminul Islam

Md Aminul Islam, director-general of Bogura Rural Development Academy, died of Covid-19 on Saturday.
He passed away while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, RDA Director Sufia Nazim confirmed.
Aminul tested positive for coronavirus infection on June 23, Sufia told bdnews24.com. He was subsequently admitted to RMCH and shifted to the intensive care (ICU) on June 29. After the test results came back positive for the coronavirus, Aminul began isolating in his bungalow at the RDA.
His wife and two sons live in Rajshahi. Both his sons have also tested positive for the coronavirus, said Sufia.        
        -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Emeritus ABM Hossain passes away
Harassment of jounos, migrant workers in Malaysia condemned
Rape accused killed 'gunfight'
Graft charges brought against principal
Bogura RDA DG dies of Covid-19
Public interest litigation on rise amid Covid-19 pandemic
Sahara Khatun laid to rest
Don't run reports that affect BD-Italy ties


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft