Bogura RDA DG dies of Covid-19



Aminul Islam

He passed away while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, RDA Director Sufia Nazim confirmed.

Aminul tested positive for coronavirus infection on June 23, Sufia told bdnews24.com. He was subsequently admitted to RMCH and shifted to the intensive care (ICU) on June 29. After the test results came back positive for the coronavirus, Aminul began isolating in his bungalow at the RDA.

His wife and two sons live in Rajshahi. Both his sons have also tested positive for the coronavirus, said Sufia.

-bdnews24.com

















