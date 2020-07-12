Public interest litigation on rise amid Covid-19 pandemic





A good number of writ petitions have been filed with the High Court since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Such writ petitions are generally filed to ensure people's fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.

As the country's health sector is facing an uphill task of handling a large number of people infected with coronavirus, most of the public interest litigations have been filed urging the court to order the authorities concerned to ensure people's health rights.

Apart from health rights, several public interest litigations requested the court to take steps to reduce bus fare and water tariff, ensure proper treatment of pregnant women and quick delivery of coronavirus sample tests.

The Supreme Court administration does not have any separate statistics on how many public interest litigations have been filed during the pandemic.

Supreme Court lawyers filed most of the cases as a voluntary move and sometimes on behalf of an organisation or a person.

Responding to the writ petition, the HC passed direction and orders to the authorities concerned of the government.

In many cases, the HC is passing orders as Suo Moto (voluntary move) rule. As a result, litigants can defend their fundamental rights.

The HC on July 7 directed the Health Secretary to investigate allegations of refusing patients to give treatment by hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak and submit the probe report by July 21.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the order after hearing on five separate writ petitions as public interest litigations.

The HC directed the authorities concerned of the government to fix a reasonable price of oxygen cylinders in the market within the next ten working days to control the increasing price of oxygen cylinders.

The HC on June 22 issued an injunction till August 10 against the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (Wasa) decision of increasing water price by 25 percent from April 1.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the injunction order after a hearing through video conference on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed challenging the Wasa's decision of water price hike.

On June 15, the HC observed during a hearing on a writ petition filed as public interest litigation that hospitals could not deny treatment to any potential patient infected with Covid-19 or not.

Denial of treatment would be a criminal offence, it said.

The court also directed authorities concerned to initiate legal action against individuals responsible for denying treatment in hospitals.

On June 1, the HC directed the authorities concerned of all designated hospitals to test the coronavirus samples of pregnant women on a priority basis across the country.

The High Court bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim passed the order through a virtual system after hearing on a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed.















