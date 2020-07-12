Sahara Khatun laid to rest





She was buried in her mother's grave around 12:00pm.

The first Namaz-e-Janaza of the former home minister was held at Baitul Sharif Jam-e-Mosque near her residence in Agargaon area at 10:00am and the second one at Banani Jam-e-Mosque.

AL leaders and activists attended the second namaz-e-janaza maintaining physical distanct.

A special flight of US-Bangla Airlines carrying her body reached here from Bangkok at 1:45am on Saturday.

She passed away at a hospital in Bangkok on Thursday night at the age of 77.

Sahara Khatun was flown to Bangkok by an air ambulance on Monday. Since then, she had been undergoing treatment at Bumrungrad International Hospital. -UNB















