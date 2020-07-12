Don't run reports that affect BD-Italy ties





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged the print and electronic media in Bangladesh not to publish any news that may impact the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Italy without due diligence.

"Attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to the news published in some newspapers in Bangladesh wrongly quoting the President of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister) of the Italian Republic. The newspapers have misquoted Mr Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, as saying that Bangladeshis are "virus bombs". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to emphasise that the Prime Minister of Italy never said any such thing about Bangladeshis," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Saturday.

During an interview with a Spanish TV channel in Madrid recently, Prime Minister Conte mentioned that in the recent flights from Bangladesh, there were up to 20 per cent passengers in a single flight who tested Covid-19 positive after arriving at the Rome airport, it said.

While covering the news on Covid-19, some Italian newspapers carried the news of COVID-19 among the Bangladesh expatriate community members in Italy.

The attitude of defiance by some members of the Bangladesh community in Italy has been portrayed in the Italian newspapers, and this may create mistrust or discontent among the Italian population against Bangladeshis in Italy. One newspaper even published the news under the headline of Bangladeshi 'virus bombs'.

"In order to ensure that Italy does not go through the difficult situation of Covid-19 again, Prime Minister Conte said that Italy was forced to stop flights from Bangladesh. Bangladesh is not the only country on that list. Italy has stopped flights from 12 other countries of the world, and the decision will be reviewed on July 14, the statement said.

The fact is that the Prime Minister of Italy never mentioned the word "virus bombs" indicating any community during his interview with the Spanish TV Channel, the statement said.

"While running any news that may have negative impact on bilateral relations, including on the Bangladeshi expatriate community, the media is urged to check the authenticity of the news," it added.















