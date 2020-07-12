Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:10 AM
latest
Home Back Page

MoFA urges media

Don't run reports that affect BD-Italy ties

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged the print and electronic media in Bangladesh not to publish any news that may impact the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Italy without due diligence.
"Attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to the news published in some newspapers in Bangladesh wrongly quoting the President of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister) of the Italian Republic. The newspapers have misquoted Mr Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, as saying that Bangladeshis are "virus bombs". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to emphasise that the Prime Minister of Italy never said any such thing about Bangladeshis," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Saturday.
During an interview with a Spanish TV channel in Madrid recently, Prime Minister Conte mentioned that in the recent flights from Bangladesh, there were up to 20 per cent passengers in a single flight who tested Covid-19 positive after arriving at the Rome airport, it said.
While covering the news on Covid-19, some Italian newspapers carried the news of COVID-19 among the Bangladesh expatriate community members in Italy.
The attitude of defiance by some members of the Bangladesh community in Italy has been portrayed in the Italian newspapers, and this may create mistrust or discontent among the Italian population against Bangladeshis in Italy. One newspaper even published the news under the headline of Bangladeshi 'virus bombs'.
"In order to ensure that Italy does not go through the difficult situation of Covid-19 again, Prime Minister Conte said that Italy was forced to stop flights from Bangladesh. Bangladesh is not the only country on that list. Italy has stopped flights from 12 other countries of the world, and the decision will be reviewed on July 14, the statement said.
 The fact is that the Prime Minister of Italy never mentioned the word "virus bombs" indicating any community during his interview with the Spanish TV Channel, the statement said.
"While running any news that may have negative impact on bilateral relations, including on the Bangladeshi expatriate community, the media is urged to check the authenticity of the news," it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Emeritus ABM Hossain passes away
Harassment of jounos, migrant workers in Malaysia condemned
Rape accused killed 'gunfight'
Graft charges brought against principal
Bogura RDA DG dies of Covid-19
Public interest litigation on rise amid Covid-19 pandemic
Sahara Khatun laid to rest
Don't run reports that affect BD-Italy ties


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft