Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:10 AM
Home Back Page

C-19 can still be  brought under control: WHO

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, July 11: The World Health Organization said on Friday that it is still possible to bring coronavirus outbreaks under control, even though case numbers have more than doubled in the past six weeks.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the examples of Italy, Spain, South Korea and India's biggest slum showed that however bad an outbreak was, the virus could still be reined in through aggressive action.
"In the last six weeks, cases have more than doubled," Tedros told a virtual press conference in Geneva.
However, "there are many examples from around the world that have shown that, even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control," said Tedros.
"And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi -- a densely-packed area in the megacity of Mumbai -- a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus."    -AFP


