Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:10 AM
PM to open Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020 virtually on July 27

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government will celebrate the "Dhaka- OIC Youth Capital 2020" on July 27 to create opportunity to build a robust and broad-based database of youths - at national, regional and global level.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme, which will also be attended by international and national dignitaries and more than 150 youth representatives from the OIC member states and beyond. However, the theme of the Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020 is "Parity and Prosperity: For a Resilient Future."
"It will be a platform of 'Youth Forum" to promote the interest of Bangladesh in future, this platform will be used as a tool for engaging youth for business, ideas and innovation, research and development as well as public diplomacy aiming at communicating influential youth leaders across the world to garner support for government's strategic objectives at international platforms," State Minister for Foreign affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam said on Saturday.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel launched the official Facebook page and logo of the event jointly on Saturday through a virtual briefing. Amid the COVID-19 new normal, the Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020 will be followed by the "Resilient Youth Leadership Summit" on 27-28 July 2020.
Youth and Sports Secretary Md Akhter Hossain and Director General (International Organisations wing) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khastagir, among others, were present.


