1,348 patients recover from coronavirus in Chattogram





"A total of 1348 coronavirus patients recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 11.92 in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said,









Besides, 192 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,099 samples at six Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 158 are from Chattogram city and 34 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

"Among the total 11,385 coronavirus infected persons, 4,610 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 1,348 have recovered and 225 died while the rest 5,202 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district", Dr Fazle Rabbi said.

Of the total 11,385 COVID-19 patients, 7,953 are the residents of the port city and the rest 3,432 are residents of different upazilas of the district. CHATTOGRAM, July 11: The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 1,348 with healing of four more people in last 24 hours among 11,385 infected persons in the district till 2pm on Saturday."A total of 1348 coronavirus patients recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 11.92 in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said."The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said,Besides, 192 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,099 samples at six Covid-19 laboratories in the district.Among the newly detected patients, 158 are from Chattogram city and 34 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said."Among the total 11,385 coronavirus infected persons, 4,610 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 1,348 have recovered and 225 died while the rest 5,202 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district", Dr Fazle Rabbi said.Of the total 11,385 COVID-19 patients, 7,953 are the residents of the port city and the rest 3,432 are residents of different upazilas of the district.