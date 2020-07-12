Couple killed in Cumilla road crash

CUMILLA, Jul 11: A couple was killed and four people were injured in a road crash on Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Kalikapur area in Debidwar upazila on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 70 and his wife Zobeda Khatun, 55 of Kotna village in Fatehabad union of the upazila.

Jahirul Anwar, officer-in-charge of Debidwar Police Station, said that the accident took place at night when a goods-laden truck hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw, leaving the couple dead on the spot and four other passengers injured.

The injured were admitted to Comilla Medical College Hospital. -UNB







