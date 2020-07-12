Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:10 AM
latest
Home City News

59 held in anti-drug raids in capital

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in separate anti-drug raids arrested 59 people from different areas in the capital past 24 hours till Saturday.
Police also recovered 1,386 pieces of yaba tablets, 110 grams of heroin, 1 kg 680 grams ganja and 54 bottles of phensidyl from their possessions, said a DMP press release on Saturday.
Teams of different police stations and detective branch conducted the drives from 6am of July 10 to 6am today in different areas of the capital.
A total of 33 cases were lodged with concerned police stations in these regard.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,348 patients recover from coronavirus in Chattogram
Couple killed in Cumilla road crash
59 held in anti-drug raids in capital
Govt continues relief assistance amid Covid-19 crisis
One killed in city road crash
The fate of pottery artisans hangs in the balance amid pandemic
100 pregnant mothers get healthcare services
Erosion threatens Sherpur primary school


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft