59 held in anti-drug raids in capital

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in separate anti-drug raids arrested 59 people from different areas in the capital past 24 hours till Saturday.

Police also recovered 1,386 pieces of yaba tablets, 110 grams of heroin, 1 kg 680 grams ganja and 54 bottles of phensidyl from their possessions, said a DMP press release on Saturday.

Teams of different police stations and detective branch conducted the drives from 6am of July 10 to 6am today in different areas of the capital.

A total of 33 cases were lodged with concerned police stations in these regard.








