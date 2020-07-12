One killed in city road crash

A man was killed in a road accident near Banani Setu Bhaban in the capital on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Abul Hossain, a store keeper of an engineering company and a resident of Uttara area. Witnesses said the accident took place at 11:30 am when he was crossing a road near Setu Bhaban.

A running vehicle hit him and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood, said Shipo, an office colleague of the victim.

Abul Hossain was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead around 12:30 pm, he said.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost in-charge inspector Md Bachchu Mia. -UNB










