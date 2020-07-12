

PM reconfirms her zero - tolerance to curb corruption



We applaud the bold words by the PM as well as her strong stance against corruption. Just recently we have witnessed that the elite force RAB has sealed all branches of Regent Hospital accused for providing false COVID-19 certificates. We have also witnessed that actions have been taken against various corrupt hi-ups of DPDC, DESCO and Nesco for faulty overbilling. The governments' quick action against all the delinquents is indeed praiseworthy. Yet still the government is far from eliminating corruption any time soon. From the banking sector to the health sector, all our sectors appear to be riddled with mismanagement and irregularities, resurfacing every now and then.



However, in her valedictory speech in the Parliament, the Prime Minister also stated that the military dictators had polluted this society by destroying the character of people as they had taught people how to practice corruption, earn black money and not to repay loans. And for today's dire consequences they are solely to blame. But her strong principle against corruption and determination will continue.











Before the nationwide shutdown was imposed, we have also seen that numerous mischief makers of the ruling party, such as Papiya and Samrat had been arrested. The RAB has also placed a charge sheet against Papiya a week before. Now it's Samrat's turn for embracing similar humiliating fate. Moreover, there are other fraudsters, like Shahed Karim taking different fake identities for practicing corruption. Now, it is time to catch the cons and reprimand them as soon as possible. Now as the cats have begun to come out of the bag, we need to track more of them with the help of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies.



Over the past decade Bangladesh has become globally familiar as a corrupted country. Last year Bangladesh scored 26 out of 100 points and was ranked 14th from the bottom and 146th from the top among 180 countries in the Transparency International's (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019. However, being optimistic we hope that we will score more to become more transparent in the near future. We encourage the government for continuing all drives against corruption and ensure transparency in every sector. Fighting corruption is not just good governance, it is self defence. It is patriotism. In the 8th session of the 11th parliament the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came up with a stern message that her government won't allow any kind of irregularity and her government is hell-bent to take all necessary actions to address graft cases. Her government is committed towards eliminating all kinds of corruption, even if any perpetrator happens to be a member of the ruling party.We applaud the bold words by the PM as well as her strong stance against corruption. Just recently we have witnessed that the elite force RAB has sealed all branches of Regent Hospital accused for providing false COVID-19 certificates. We have also witnessed that actions have been taken against various corrupt hi-ups of DPDC, DESCO and Nesco for faulty overbilling. The governments' quick action against all the delinquents is indeed praiseworthy. Yet still the government is far from eliminating corruption any time soon. From the banking sector to the health sector, all our sectors appear to be riddled with mismanagement and irregularities, resurfacing every now and then.However, in her valedictory speech in the Parliament, the Prime Minister also stated that the military dictators had polluted this society by destroying the character of people as they had taught people how to practice corruption, earn black money and not to repay loans. And for today's dire consequences they are solely to blame. But her strong principle against corruption and determination will continue.Before the nationwide shutdown was imposed, we have also seen that numerous mischief makers of the ruling party, such as Papiya and Samrat had been arrested. The RAB has also placed a charge sheet against Papiya a week before. Now it's Samrat's turn for embracing similar humiliating fate. Moreover, there are other fraudsters, like Shahed Karim taking different fake identities for practicing corruption. Now, it is time to catch the cons and reprimand them as soon as possible. Now as the cats have begun to come out of the bag, we need to track more of them with the help of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies.Over the past decade Bangladesh has become globally familiar as a corrupted country. Last year Bangladesh scored 26 out of 100 points and was ranked 14th from the bottom and 146th from the top among 180 countries in the Transparency International's (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019. However, being optimistic we hope that we will score more to become more transparent in the near future. We encourage the government for continuing all drives against corruption and ensure transparency in every sector. Fighting corruption is not just good governance, it is self defence. It is patriotism.