Digital cattle market amid Covid-19 pandemic







This year's Eid-ul-Azha will be different as the authority concerned discourages social gathering to maintain social and physical distance to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Another uncertainty is that whether buyers will go to busy and crowded areas to buy sacrificial animal markets.



Given the prevailing situation, the ICT ministry has set up the country's largest digital animal market amid COVID-19 outbreak. Those who have the facilities and are well versed with smart devices should make full use of the technology in order to keeping them secure and help reduce the crowd in markets. A large number of city people have already become accustomed to the way of digital shopping. Advantage of this market is that the buyers will have the opportunity to view pictures and videos and know the live weight of the animals. At the same time, they will also have the opportunity to communicate directly with cattle farmers, ranchers or traders. As a result, buyers will easily have the opportunity to choose the animal what they need for their sacrifice and will be able to take delivery by contacting the seller.











Definitely this initiative will help to protect the economic loss of the cattle farmers and ranchers. Simultaneously, buyers will be able to avoid the hustle and bustle of cattle market amid COVID-19 outbreak.



Md Zillur Rahaman

