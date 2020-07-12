

Behavioural risk assessment of C-19



Hazard is a potential source of harm, vulnerability is the possibility of being harmed, and coping capacity is the ability of people to manage the harmful situation arising out of hazard and vulnerability using available skills and resources. Behavioural risk assessment can be a tool to understand the widespread occurrence of COVID-19, to predict its future status, and to find modalities of its prevention and control.



Behaviour risk assessment if done in Bangladesh would highlight aspects of human behaviour that are specific for the country. These aspects may then be segregated into those that contribute to the spread of COVID-19 and those that may be helpful in the prevention and control of the disease. Once the behavioural aspects are identified, interventional measures may be instituted.



For COVID-19, the major hazard is the people who spread the SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent. In Bangladesh, this brings to the fore groups of people - healthcare workers, infected persons, exposed persons. Healthcare workers in the initial phases probably could not cope with the situation, but over time they have assimilated infection control measures and are able to protect themselves and others more efficiently.



Managing medical waste arising from health facilities caring for COVID-19 patients appear as another major hazard which is eluding attention of health and municipality managers, and is cutting into the coping capacity gained. Thus, there remains risk of COVID-19 due to poor management of hospital waste.



Infected persons on the other hand have not yet accepted the fact of keeping themselves isolated. This group are probably not coping well as they are not following instructions on how to maintain isolation. The exposed and non-symptomatic groups appear to be more hazardous as they remain unaware of their exposure and are potential source of infection.



In the absence of vaccine everyone is vulnerable in Bangladesh, but the vulnerability is increased manifold during individual and group activities, such as, travelling, shopping, working without maintaining social distancing and using personal protective measures. Co-morbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, abnormal cardiac conditions, and diabetes multiply vulnerability. Opportunities to manage co-morbid conditions in health facilities are limited in this pandemic situation.



In conclusion, in spite of all measures taken by the Government, Bangladesh is still at risk of COVID-19 because certain hazards and vulnerabilities for the disease are persisting in the face of non-compliance of people with preventive and control measures. Further, efforts to sensitize people through community participation for effective control and prevention of disease are needed.



Rukhsana Shaheen, PhD is a retired Assistant Professor



















