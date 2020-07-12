

Obituary









He breathed his last in Enayetpur Khawja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

He was buried in the family graveyard in his Mahishdanga Village in the afternoon on Friday.

By expressing deep shock and solidarity, his death was condoled by District Awami League President and ex-state minister Prof Abdul Kuddus, MP.

He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters, many relatives and well- wishers to mourn his death. BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 11: Anwarul Islam Kabiraj, elder cousin of Baraigram's Bonpara Poura-Mayor Lecturer KM Zakir Hossain, passed away on Thursday at 11pm.He breathed his last in Enayetpur Khawja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.He was buried in the family graveyard in his Mahishdanga Village in the afternoon on Friday.By expressing deep shock and solidarity, his death was condoled by District Awami League President and ex-state minister Prof Abdul Kuddus, MP.He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters, many relatives and well- wishers to mourn his death.