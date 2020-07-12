

New body of Feni Muhuri Lions Club

The election was held recently trough virtual system at the Office of Feni Lions Club maintaining social distancing. The 25-member committee of the club has been elected.

Region Chairperson of Lion District 315B2 Lion Anwar Hossain Bhuiya, Lion Ruhul Ameen Bhuiya, Lion Omar Faruk Bhuiya Belal, Zone Chairperson Lion Advocate Nurul Amin Khan and other lions were present at the election.

















