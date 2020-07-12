

Scanty rain deluges Dhamoirhat road

It is one of the main roads for people to move from Nimtoly intersection to Hatkhola area of Dhamoirhat main bazaar.

Thousands of people use the road on Sunday's haat day. The Dhamoirhat Municipality renovated the road after a long time, but for lack of drainage system, it gets water-logged following little rain.

As a result, people are suffering immensely, and the road carpeting is being damaged.

As the portion of the road in front of Dhamoirhat Central Jam-e-Mosque is lower than the sidewalks, the situation becomes grave there during the deluge.

Hundreds of devotees and locals move by the road amid huge hazard. If the drain is constructed ranging from the main road to the mosque, the public suffering will ease.

The Dhamoirhat Municipal authority realises crores of taka against leasing of the Dhamoirhat Bazaar. And, the road is the main way to the haat. Locals said if the drain is not constructed, the situation will worsen.

Grocer Samu Prasad Saha of Dhamoirhat Bazaar said, though the local mayor and councillors were asked about the deplorable condition of the road, they only showed the excuse of space-shortage on the sidewalks of the road.

Dhamoirhat Municipality Mayor Md Aminur Rahman said, "I've visited the road. Constructing a drain in front of the mosque is very important."

If space is available on the south of the road, the drain will be made immediately, he assured.















