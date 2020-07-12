

Prof Mannan passes away

He breathed his last in Bogra TMMS Medical College & Rofatullah Community Hospital at 4pm.

After fighting with COVID-19 for a long time and despite getting rid of the coronavirus, he could not survive at the last.

Assistant Executive Officer of the hospital Abdur Rahim Rubel said after being infected with coronavirus, Abdul Mannan was admitted to the hospital on June 13 last. On July 8, he was tested negative; for diabetes and heart complications, he became very weak.

Abdul Mannan, resident of Gokul Uttarpara nearby historic Mahastan, collected archaeological items for 42 years and handed these to the Archaeological Department in 2017.

He got receptions from the president and the prime minister for his outstanding contribution to the agriculture and social plantation.

He is father of one son and two daughters.

















