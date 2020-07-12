Minor boy drowns at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, July 11: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Arman, 2, was the son of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Nowdabos Village under Borobhita Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Arman was playing at their courtyard in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the nearby ditch while his family members were unaware of it.

After searching, they found his floating body in the ditch and recovered it.

Borobhita Union Parishad Chairman Khaibar Ali confirmed the incident.

.







