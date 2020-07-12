Video
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a former union parishad (UP) chairman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Moulvibazar.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from Shafir Beel area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akhter Tofa, 15, daughter of Ali Ahmed of the same area.
Local sources said the deceased's father saw her hanging body from a tree nearby the house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station Marzina Akhter Marzu confirmed the incident.  
MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a former UP chairman from his house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Md Sujon Miah, 62, was the chairman of 2 No. Manumukh Union in the upazila. He had been awarded gold medal for his outstanding performance as an UP chairman.
Police and local sources said the body of the deceased was seen hanging with a rope from ceiling fan at his home in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The additional superintend of police (Sadar Circle) confirmed the incident adding that, the cause of the death could be known after getting autopsy report.


