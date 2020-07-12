Six detained on different charges in four districts





RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an arms dealer along with a foreign pistol, one shooter gun and ammunition from Nazir Hajir Junction area under Chandrima Police Station (PS) in the city on Thursday.

The arrested person is Shahid, 55, son of late Shamsuddin, a resident of Motihar PS area.

RAB-5 Company Commander ATM Aminul Islam said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Nazir Hajir Junction area in the afternoon and arrested Shahid with firearms.

A case under Arms Act was filed with Chandrima PS in this connection, he added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB arrested three persons while they were mugging at Bottoli Bazar in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Mintu, 30, Nuruzzaman Johnny, 22, and Abdur Rahim, 27, residents of the upazila.

On information, RAB members detained them red-handed while they were trying to snatch away money from bKash agent Rabiul Islam at his shop in the evening.

The elite force members also recovered machetes and three mobile phone sets from their possessions.

RAB-5 Camp Captain Additional Superintendent of Police Mohaimenur Rashid said a case has been filed with Khetlal PS against the trio in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested a union unit Swechchhasebak League leader of the district from Savar in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Dhania Union Swechchhasebak League President Julhas in the district.

He was an absconded accused in a motorcycle theft case.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar PS confirmed the incidents adding that, Julhas was produced before a court in the district on Wednesday.

PABNA: Police arrested a man in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday on the charge of collecting samples of the people illegally for coronavirus test.

The arrested person is Md Abdul Whab, 42, son of Jamat Ali of Nalgari Village in the upazila. He is the owner of Rooppur Medicare Clinic.

Police sources said Abdul Wahab had been collecting samples illegally from the people for Tk 4,000 each since last couple of days.

Being informed, police arrested him.

Ishwardi PS OC Shaikh Mohammad Nashir confirmed the incident.















Six persons were arrested on different charges in four districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Manikganj and Bhola, in three days.RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an arms dealer along with a foreign pistol, one shooter gun and ammunition from Nazir Hajir Junction area under Chandrima Police Station (PS) in the city on Thursday.The arrested person is Shahid, 55, son of late Shamsuddin, a resident of Motihar PS area.RAB-5 Company Commander ATM Aminul Islam said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Nazir Hajir Junction area in the afternoon and arrested Shahid with firearms.A case under Arms Act was filed with Chandrima PS in this connection, he added.JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB arrested three persons while they were mugging at Bottoli Bazar in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested persons are Mintu, 30, Nuruzzaman Johnny, 22, and Abdur Rahim, 27, residents of the upazila.On information, RAB members detained them red-handed while they were trying to snatch away money from bKash agent Rabiul Islam at his shop in the evening.The elite force members also recovered machetes and three mobile phone sets from their possessions.RAB-5 Camp Captain Additional Superintendent of Police Mohaimenur Rashid said a case has been filed with Khetlal PS against the trio in this connection.MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested a union unit Swechchhasebak League leader of the district from Savar in Dhaka on Tuesday night.The arrested person is Dhania Union Swechchhasebak League President Julhas in the district.He was an absconded accused in a motorcycle theft case.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar PS confirmed the incidents adding that, Julhas was produced before a court in the district on Wednesday.PABNA: Police arrested a man in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday on the charge of collecting samples of the people illegally for coronavirus test.The arrested person is Md Abdul Whab, 42, son of Jamat Ali of Nalgari Village in the upazila. He is the owner of Rooppur Medicare Clinic.Police sources said Abdul Wahab had been collecting samples illegally from the people for Tk 4,000 each since last couple of days.Being informed, police arrested him.Ishwardi PS OC Shaikh Mohammad Nashir confirmed the incident.