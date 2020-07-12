

RDA DG dies of corona

He breathed his last at 9am while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

As DG he joined the RDA on February in 2019. He hailed from Hemayetpur of Pabna District.

On June 23, he was tested positive in TMMS laboratory. Later his condition started deteriorating. On June 29, he was taken to ICU of the RMCH.

Recently, he received Shuddhachar Award 2019-2020 under the RDA and Cooperative Department.

















