RDA DG dies of corona

Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:08 AM
Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BOGRA, July 11: Director General of Rural Development  Academy (RDA) Aminul Islam died of coronavirus infection on Saturday.  
He breathed his last at 9am while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi  Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
As DG he joined the RDA on February in 2019. He hailed from Hemayetpur of Pabna District.
On June 23, he was tested positive in TMMS laboratory. Later his condition started deteriorating. On June 29, he was taken to ICU of the RMCH.
Recently, he received Shuddhachar Award 2019-2020 under the RDA and Cooperative Department.


