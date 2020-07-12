Video
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
World Population Day observed

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

To mark the World Population Day-2020, various programmes were organised in districts including Pirojpur and Panchagarh on Saturday, like elsewhere in the world.  
PIROJPUR: World Population Day-2020 was observed in the district on Saturday, in a befitting manner.
To mark the Day, a virtual meeting was organised at District Family Planning Office in the town in the morning.  
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while District Family Planning Deputy Director Ram Krishna Das presided over the programme.
Superintend of Police Haiatul Islam Khan, Civil Surgeon Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mazibur Rahman Khleque, among others, were also present in the programme.
Special services were provided to people including pregnant women at Mother and Child Welfare Centre and union level Health and Family Welfare Centres in the district on this occasion.
Later, best officials and organisations were given prizes and certificates for their outstanding contribution.  
BODA, PANCHAGARH: Boda Upazila Family Planning Department organised a meeting at its office in the district on Saturday, marking the Day
Upazila Family Planning Officer Umme Sanjida Sultana presided over the meeting.
Health and Family Planning Officer Dr ASI Rajiur Karim Raju, Upazila Vice-Chairman Moklesur Rahman Zillu and Boda Press Club President Nazrul Islam, among others, spoke at the programme.
Later, prizes were given to the field workers for their excellent performances throughout the whole year.










