Four fined in two districts





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined a chemical factory Tk three lakh for occupying government canals illegally and polluting environment in Sreepur Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Chowdhury Mostafizur Rahman conducted a drive in Dhanua area in the upazila at noon, and fined Selvo Chemical Industries. Assistant Director of Gazipur Environment Department Ashraf Uddin said the chemical industry had been occupying a portion of Lablang Canal in the area for long.

However, the factory authorities were ordered to free the occupying portion of the canal within next three months. Gazipur Environment Department Inspector Sheikh Mozahid was also present in the drive.

PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined two diagnostic centre owners and a fake doctor Tk 75,000 in Mathbaria Upazila of the districts.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 along with Executive Magistrate Pijus Kumar Chawdhury conducted the mobile court in the evening. The mobile court fined Mohima Clinic and Diagnostic Centre Owner Golam Mostafa and Fake Doctor Amir Hossain Bhuyan Sujan Tk 30,000 each, and sent them to three and six months of jail for providing fake treatment to the patients.

The mobile court also fined a Saudi Arabia-expatriate hospital owner Tk 15,000 for hiring fake doctors.















