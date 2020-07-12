Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:08 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Four fined in two districts

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts on Thursday fined a chemical factory, two diagnostic centre owners and a fake doctor in two districts- Gazipur and Pirojpur.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined a chemical factory Tk three lakh for occupying government canals illegally and polluting environment in Sreepur Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Chowdhury Mostafizur Rahman conducted a drive in Dhanua area in the upazila at noon, and fined Selvo Chemical Industries. Assistant Director of Gazipur Environment Department Ashraf Uddin said the chemical industry had been occupying a portion of Lablang Canal in the area for long.
However, the factory authorities were ordered to free the occupying portion of the canal within next three months. Gazipur Environment Department Inspector Sheikh Mozahid was also present in the drive.  
PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined two diagnostic centre owners and a fake doctor Tk 75,000 in Mathbaria Upazila of the districts.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 along with Executive Magistrate Pijus Kumar Chawdhury conducted the mobile court in the evening.  The mobile court fined Mohima Clinic and Diagnostic Centre Owner Golam Mostafa and Fake Doctor Amir Hossain Bhuyan Sujan Tk 30,000 each, and sent them to three and six months of jail for providing fake treatment to the patients.
The mobile court also fined a Saudi Arabia-expatriate hospital owner Tk 15,000 for hiring fake doctors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
New body of Feni Muhuri Lions Club
Scanty rain deluges Dhamoirhat road
Prof Mannan passes away
Minor boy drowns at Fulbari
Two found dead in two districts
Six detained on different charges in four districts
RDA DG dies of corona


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft