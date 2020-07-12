Farmers unwilling to sell wheat, paddy to govt godown





It is because wheat farmers got good price in the markets, which is higher than the government fixed rate. That is why they did not give wheat to the government food godown.

On the other hand, there is a fear that the procurement of paddy and rice will face setback due to non-procurement of the grain on time.

The target for wheat procurement at the Gangni Upazila was 1,847 metric tons (MT). But Gangni Upazila Procurement Committee procured some 847 MT of wheat. The procurement money of the rest 1,000 MT was returned. The lottery winning framers did not sale their produces to the government food godown as they got higher prices in the market.

Sheikh Shafi of Shahrabaria in the upazila said the wheat yield was satisfactory this year. There was no official initiative to procure wheat.

"I got fair market price of wheat selling in the market," said another Rafiqul Islam of Bamandi of Gangni Upazila.

The Upazila Procurement Committee has started collecting Boro paddy and rice. The listing of the paddy growers has been completed through digital lottery.

Each of the listed farmers can sell maximum three tonnes of paddy to the government. The government procuring rate of paddy has been fixed at Tk 1,040 per maund.

The authorities concerned said it could be possible to achieve the target as the procurement deadline is not over.

Laltu Mia, a paddy grower of Kasba Village of Gangni Upazila, said, "We are supposed to give paddy to the government godown meeting some conditions. Many farmers could not fulfill these conditions, for which they are facing problems in giving paddy to government godown. So, farmers are not interested in giving paddy."

He was echoed by another farmer Mukul Hossain.

He said Boro paddy selling has almost been completed. He added time is coming soon for new paddy but the government has not yet started procuring Boro paddy.

"So how long will we keep the rice in the house?"

President of the Gangni Upazila Rice Mills Owners Association Abbas Ali said officially the price of rice has been fixed at Tk 36 per kg against the Tk 41 in the markets. "If I supply the allotted rice to the government, I will have to count a loss of more than Tk 3 lakh. And, if I do not supply rice to the government, it will be Tk 50,000-55,000."

Considering the current situation, if the government increases price, the mill owners will not face incurring loss, he opined.

District Food Controller said, in order to achieve the procurement target, farmers are being listed through lottery from three upazilas. The deadline for paddy and rice collection is August 31. According to him, the price of rice is higher in the open markets; when new rice will arrive in the markets, the price of rice will decline; then the target will be achieved. If the millers do not supply rice, their earnest money will be confiscated, he warned.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ataul Gani said the internal procurement committee of Gangni Upazila failed to procure wheat as per target; so, there has been a shortage of 1,000 MT. However, paddy collection campaign will be continuing, he added, saying if the rice millers do not supply rice calculating the market price, their licences will be cancelled.

















