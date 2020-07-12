2 unnatural deaths in two districts





BHOLA: A young man died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Md Taj Uddin, 30, was the son of Motaleb Khan, a resident of Pangashia area under Pashchim Ilisha Union in the upazila.

Locals said a venomous snake bit Taj when he was fishing in a water body in the area at around 8pm on Friday, leaving the man critically injured.

The local people rescued him and brought him to the house.

The family members took him to a local snake charmer but he could not give any treatment.

Later, he was admitted to Bhola Sadar General Hospital, where he died in the morning while undergoing treatment.

THAKURGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 42, son of late Amir Uddin of Soltohari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was planting Aman saplings at his field nearby the house at around 5:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Boda Upazila Health Complex.

Debipur Union Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.





















