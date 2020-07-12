Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:07 AM
latest
Home Countryside

2 unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Two persons died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Bhola and Thakurgaon, in two days.
BHOLA: A young man died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Md Taj Uddin, 30, was the son of Motaleb Khan, a resident of Pangashia area under Pashchim Ilisha Union in the upazila.
Locals said a venomous snake bit Taj when he was fishing in a water body in the area at around 8pm on Friday, leaving the man critically injured.
The local people rescued him and brought him to the house.
The family members took him to a local snake charmer but he could not give any treatment.
Later, he was admitted to Bhola Sadar General Hospital, where he died in the morning while undergoing treatment.
THAKURGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.  The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 42, son of late Amir Uddin of Soltohari Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was planting Aman saplings at his field nearby the house at around 5:30pm, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he died on the way to Boda Upazila Health Complex.
Debipur Union Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
New body of Feni Muhuri Lions Club
Scanty rain deluges Dhamoirhat road
Prof Mannan passes away
Minor boy drowns at Fulbari
Two found dead in two districts
Six detained on different charges in four districts
RDA DG dies of corona


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft