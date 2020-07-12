Dumuria farmers likely to get good jute price  





The jute has bearing the tradition of Bangladesh for ages. In the last several years, the jute growers did not get so much benefits. But this year, the growers in 14 unions of Dumuria Upazila in Khulna District are dreaming of getting expected benefits.

In coordination with the upazila agriculture office, they have taken various initiatives. A number of farmers in the upazila said jute grows in remote fields and beel areas. They said their jute fields were destroyed by raining in the last several years. Hoping to recover these, they have cultivated jute this year too.

According to them, per bigha cultivation cost of jute is around Tk 12,000. The price is good too.

If there is demand for jute in the bazaar, and the price is good, they will be able to return to the golden age for jute.

Upazila Agriculture Office is providing advice in improving the quality of jute.

According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, a total of 4,850 hectres of land have been brought under jute cultivation this year against the season's target of 4,600 hectres, which is higher by 250 hectres.

The attack of disease is comparatively poor. The growth is good too. Good yield is expected.

The principal jute inspector of Khulna Jute Department told this correspondent that the price of jute is good. In the last year, the farmers sold jute at Tk 2,400-2,500 per maund. This year the rate is likely to be higher.

Also incentives like jute seed and chemical fertilisers were given to around 1,800 farmers. In fact, for getting good prices, the farmers are shifting to jute farming.















