Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:07 AM
latest
Countryside

220 more contract corona in six districts

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

At least 220 more people including five members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in six districts- Bogura, Naogaon, Noakhali, Joypurhat, Laxmipur and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
BOGURA: Some 48 more people were infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,656 here.
District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information in an online briefing on Saturday morning.
The results of 23 samples, out of 188, tested at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital came positive while 25 confirmed cases, out of 69, at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura, said Dr Mostafizur.
So far, a total of 67 people died of the virus in the district, the deputy CS added.
NAOGAON: Some 48 more people including five members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 674 here. District CS Dr AM Akhtaruzzaman Alal confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said test reports of 140 samples came from Dhaka on Friday where the 48 were found positive for the virus.
NOAKHALI: Some 47 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 2,487 here.
District CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
The upazila-wise break-up of the infected people now stands at 743 in Sadar, 693 in Begumganj, 138 in Sonaimuri, 106 in Senbag, 144 in Chatkhil, 166 in Subarnachar, 62 in Hatia, 279 in Kabirhat and 156 in Companiganj upazilas. So far, 1,462 people have been recovered from the virus while 53 died in the district, the CS added.
JOYPURHAT: Some 34 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 548 here.
District CS Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Friday.  The test reports of 240 people in the district came from Dhaka in the morning, where 34 were found positive for the virus, said Dr Selim.
However, the newly infected people have been kept at the isolation ward of Gopinathpur Institute of Health Technology in Akkelpur Upazila.
Meanwhile, 253 people have been recovered from the virus in the district.   
The first coronavirus case of the district was recorded on April 17, the CS added.
LAXMIPUR: Some 27 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 1,036.
District CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said samples of some people have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the last 24 hours. The reports came where the 27 people were found positive for the virus.  
So far, a total of 570 people tested positive in Sadar Upazila, 162 in Ramganj, 64 in Ramgati, 145 in Kamalnagar and 95 in Raipur upazilas, said Dr Abdul Gaffar.
Meanwhile, 577 people have been recovered from the deadly virus while 22 died in the district, the CS added.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Sixteen more people have contracted coronavirus in Nabinagar Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 246.
Residential Medical Officer of Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex Dr Moshrat Farkhanda Jebin confirmed the information on Friday.
Several reports came from Dhaka on Friday where 16 people found positive for the virus, said Dr Moshrat.


