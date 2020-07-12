Video
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
Foreign News

Singapore’s PAP returns to power

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SINGAPORE, July 11: Singapore's long-ruling party retained power on Saturday but its support fell sharply, while the opposition made historic gains, in a general election held under the shadow of a coronavirus outbreak.
The People's Action Party, which has ruled Singapore for six decades, was always assured of victory, and it won 83 of 93 parliamentary seats up for grabs, and 61.2 percent of the popular vote.
But that was pointedly down on the nearly 70 percent of the vote it won at the country's last election in 2015, while the opposition Workers' Party picked up 10 seats -- its best ever showing at an election.
Singapore's ruling party, stung by its worst ever election results, on Saturday signalled a possible delay to its meticulous succession plans, and analysts foresaw other policy changes that could affect the international business hub.     -REUTERS



